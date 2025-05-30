John tried to find another rental, but has been unable to find one that’s affordable and will allow dogs.

He said as soon as he got the letter to vacate his rental he went to Kāinga Ora. He applied for social housing last December.

Kāinga Ora directed him to Work and Income NZ, which is part of the Ministry of Social Development (MSD).

John said he's living in a tent because he can’t find anywhere to live with his two dogs, Max and Rusta. Photo / Jenny Ling

John still had no offer of housing from any government agency when it was time to leave his rental in February.

With no family support and nowhere else to go, John initially slept in his ute near Waitangi Beach for six weeks until he was moved on, coincidentally on his 64th birthday.

He has lived in a tent on a friend’s empty section since then.

“I’ve got no water, no power, no shower ... all the things I had,” he said.

John said he phones Winz once a fortnight but has got nowhere.

“I said I’m living in a tent ... they said ‘we haven’t got anything for you because of your dogs’.”

John said he has exhausted all avenues, including posting on social media asking for accommodation that allows pets, to which he gets no response.

“I’ve never been homeless, it’s the first time.”

John said he’s lost 15kg since he began sleeping rough.

His tent leaks when it rains despite efforts to cover it with a car cover, and it has been cold despite winter only starting tomorrow.

“I don’t think I should be living like this. Why is there no help available for people like me?”

John is desperate to find a home after his landlord gave him 90 days' notice to leave his rental property. Photo / Jenny Ling

MSD Northland regional commissioner Graham MacPherson said John approached Winz in January to discuss his housing options.

This included the possibility of sourcing a cabin for hire and assistance to pay for it, he said.

John was told he needed to provide verification/permission from the land-owner for a cabin to be placed on the property before help could be approved.

“This option remains open to him,” MacPherson said.

John said he had obtained permission but hadn’t emailed the paperwork because Winz needed documentation for the cabin he wants at the same time.

John said he had asked Winz for a list of suppliers but hadn’t had a response.

However, Winz provided one after Northern Advocate inquiries.

MacPherson said Winz also spoke to John in February about emergency housing, but none in John’s area accepts pets.

John has been living in this tent since March. Photo / Jenny Ling

“Unfortunately, having animals can make it hard for people who need housing.”

MacPherson said whether pets were allowed was at the discretion of landlords and accommodation providers.

Kāinga Ora provides social housing to those on the housing register who have been determined by MSD as having the greatest housing need.

As of March 2025, 1155 people were on Northland’s public housing register.

Kāinga Ora’s regional director for Northland, Jeff Murray, said the agency was concerned to learn of John’s situation.

He explained that the high demand for social housing in the Far North meant only households with the highest priority ratings by MSD were referred to Kāinga Ora.

The highest priority rating is A20. John has been rated A17, which acknowledges his well-being is severely affected or is seriously at risk; there is an immediate need for action because of the unsuitability and/or adequacy of John’s current housing, and he cannot access other suitable accommodation.

Murray said John’s priority rating means he is not being considered for a Kāinga Ora home at this stage.

A search on TradeMe for a house that allows pets for under $400 a week in the Far North turned up one result – a 7m x 3m cabin. However, the ad said none were currently available.

Kaikohe community chaplain Monte Tito has provided John with a bed “to get him off the ground”, along with blankets and regular food parcels.

The SPCA has also given John dog food for Max and Rusta.

Tito said it was crazy John can’t access social housing.

MacPherson encouraged John to keep engaging with MSD and other housing services about what might be available.

If anyone can help John with an affordable cabin or building materials, email him at findscotty007@gmail.com

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.