Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Central Hawke’s Bay teen Eve Hunter fashions gown from feed sacks and baling twine

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Fieldays spokesperson Taryn Storey joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW to take the pulse of the rural sector as the iconic agricultural event kicks off. Video / Herald NOW

Eve Hunter has found a way to combine her two passions - horse riding and fashion - creating a ball gown-shaped garment out of feed sacks and baling twine.

The 16-year-old from Central Hawke’s Bay boards at Iona College and made the dress as part of her design and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today