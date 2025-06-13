John, who didn’t want his surname published, was desperate to find a home after his landlord gave him 90 days’ notice to leave his Far North rental property in November.
With no offer of help from Kāinga Ora or the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), and unable to get emergency housing because of his dogs, he has been sleeping in his ute and in a tent on a friend’s empty section since February.
He has chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COP)] and asthma and is on a sickness benefit.
But now, things are looking up for the 64-year-old and his elderly canine companions.
One woman from Christchurch ordered new dog bedding, pet blankets, dog food and dog jackets for Max and Rusta, and a woman from Auckland donated $200 for the dogs.
A Kaitāia resident offered John accommodation, and he had two other offers of accommodation from kind-hearted Kaikohe residents as well.
John has also had offers of food and bedding for himself.
Perhaps best of all, he now has a small cabin to rent, which was provided by Northland resident Jeremy Pyle.
John said the 18sq m cabin was delivered last Monday, which was good timing as torrential rain had recently collapsed his tent.
“I’m much happier, it’s so much warmer and quieter, I can sleep all night,” John said.