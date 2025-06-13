“The first night, I was overwhelmed by it.

“Especially when it was my dogs, that struck a chord with me, no one’s ever offered help for my dogs before.

“That’s really kind of them.”

John, who didn’t want his surname published, was desperate to find a home after his landlord gave him 90 days’ notice to leave his Far North rental property in November.

With no offer of help from Kāinga Ora or the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), and unable to get emergency housing because of his dogs, he has been sleeping in his ute and in a tent on a friend’s empty section since February.

He has chronic pulmonary obstructive disease (COP)] and asthma and is on a sickness benefit.

But now, things are looking up for the 64-year-old and his elderly canine companions.

One woman from Christchurch ordered new dog bedding, pet blankets, dog food and dog jackets for Max and Rusta, and a woman from Auckland donated $200 for the dogs.

Kind Kiwis have donated dog jackets, food and blankets for Max and Rusta. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Kaitāia resident offered John accommodation, and he had two other offers of accommodation from kind-hearted Kaikohe residents as well.

John has also had offers of food and bedding for himself.

Perhaps best of all, he now has a small cabin to rent, which was provided by Northland resident Jeremy Pyle.

John said the 18sq m cabin was delivered last Monday, which was good timing as torrential rain had recently collapsed his tent.

“I’m much happier, it’s so much warmer and quieter, I can sleep all night,” John said.

“I wasn’t getting that before with the wind and the weather.

“Now I can go to bed and just sleep, it’s made a huge difference already.”

Pyle, a property manager from Takahiwai, said he heard about John’s living situation through his building contractor, who is also John’s church friend.

Pyle supplied the cabin at a cheaper price – $80 a week – with no bond, and no delivery charge.

Usually, the cabins cost at least $110 to rent, Pyle said.

“We heard his tent had ripped apart, and when it rains badly, the water fills up in his tent.

“It didn’t sound like a very nice living situation for him.”

Kaikohe community chaplain Monte Tito, who has been helping John with food parcels and will give him a new fridge, said the cabin is “a huge improvement”.

Kaikohe community chaplain Monte Tito is pleased John now has a cabin instead of a tent to live in. Photo / Jenny Ling

“It’s been a good shift from where he was.”

John is now doing up the cabin, including getting new carpet, ceiling insulation and fresh paint.

Getting power hooked up, along with a bathroom, kitchen and plumbing, are “next on the list”, he said.

He plans to plant fruit trees and create a thriving vegetable garden.

John said he is now “making progress”.

He thanked everyone for their help.

“I will email every single person who has emailed me.”

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.