New report finds almost half of hospitality staff have experienced or witnessed bullying in the workplace. Photo / File

New report finds almost half of hospitality staff have experienced or witnessed bullying in the workplace. Photo / File

Almost half of New Zealand's hospitality staff have experienced or witnessed bullying in the workplace, according to a new report by the Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

And more than 80 per cent said they received no training in their roles.

Researchers surveyed 400 hospitality staff at random, asking them questions about workplace abuse, bullying, harassment, training and pay.

"The findings highlight unfair and illegal practices but also aim to be the starting point for discussion to improve work experiences and long-term sustainability for the hospitality sector," authors of the report, called Voices from the Frontline, said.

In the report, authors included harrowing comments from hospitality staff about their experiences.

"In jobs early in my career, when I worked in clubs we were regularly groped, touched, non-consensually kissed, verbally abused, drugged, pushed, punched, threatened and stalked/ followed home by patrons who were not removed from the venue by management," one participant said.

Another said: "I've been in workplaces that use psychological manipulation to force me into working extra time without pay, and have exposed (me) to inappropriate and disrespectful comments from colleagues".

Of the 400 staff, 196 (49 per cent) said they had experienced or witnessed harassment in the workplace. Owners and managers/supervisors were responsible for 40 per cent of reported harassment.

And 49 per cent of those who said they had been harassed at work did not report it.

When asked if felt like they were treated with respect, one person replied: "Absolutely not. I didn't get my minimum wage, I didn't get my holiday pay. And because of migrant status I was too afraid to protect myself legally".

Another said: "Because I am a new staff (member) I felt as if the store manager made me feel belittle(d). Talking to me as if I have no common sense or talking to me like a child."

Others reported being fired on the spot if they messed up.

Researchers said the results supported previous research in New Zealand and internationally that depicts the hospitality sector as having significant levels of labour turnover, low pay and poor work conditions.

"The findings raise serious questions about the outcomes of the deregulated and decentralised nature of employment relations since the mid-1980s," they said.

Authors of the report recommended driving out employers who failed to provide a minimum of decent work experiences.

They also suggested there was a need to focus on better pay, training and development for long-term career pathways for hospitality staff.