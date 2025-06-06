Snow warnings for the South Island, Inter islander closed due to sailing conditions, Russia strikes Ukraine with over 400 drones. The Trump and Elon Musk 'bromance' ends quickly.

A van crashed through a childcare centre in West Auckland overnight, injuring one.

Photos from the crash at Junior Junction Child Care in Kumeū show a black van almost entirely inside the building, surrounded by timber snapped like matchsticks.

Scattered debris could also be seen near children’s swings.

The href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/road-accidents/" target="_self" rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/topic/road-accidents/">crash happened on Access Rd about 9pm, a police spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene, and one person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.