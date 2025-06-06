A van crashed through a childcare centre in West Auckland overnight, injuring one.
Photos from the crash at Junior Junction Child Care in Kumeū show a black van almost entirely inside the building, surrounded by timber snapped like matchsticks.
Scattered debris could also be seen near children’s swings.
crash happened on Access Rd about 9pm, a police spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said they sent an ambulance and a rapid response unit to the scene, and one person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition.