Van crashes into West Auckland childcare centre, injures one

NZ Herald
A van crashed through a childcare centre in West Auckland overnight, injuring one.

Photos from the crash at Junior Junction Child Care in Kumeū show a black van almost entirely inside the building, surrounded by timber snapped like matchsticks.

Scattered debris could also be seen near children’s swings.

