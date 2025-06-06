The average maximum temperature around the country today is tipped to barely reach 12C, and with a fresh dumping of snow last night, the frigid temperatures are set to linger.

Auckland has a forecast of showers with possible thunderstorms and hail in the morning, but MetService said this should clear in the afternoon. The city had a forecast high of 13C and a 5C low.

Queenstown, meanwhile, had a forecast low of -5C tomorrow and a predicted high of 4C. Christchurch’s high was tipped to reach 6C and the Garden City’s low should hit 0C.

Even in the North Island, Rotorua had a forecast low temperature of -2C, Hamilton was expected to drop to -1C and Taupō to -2C.

MetService forecast snow in the morning in Christchurch down to 500m, which could leave a light dusting on the Port Hills where the highest point is 573m at Coopers Knob.

An orange heavy snowfall warning for inland Canterbury overnight had also prompted warnings for the rest of the day, with MetService saying the dumping could create travel disruptions and damage to trees and powerlines.

“Snow will continue to fall over the mountains and surrounding areas throughout the day,” MetService said.

Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass, both SH73, Haast Pass, SH6, Lindis Pass, SH8, the Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, SH94, and the Dunedin to Waitai Highway, SH1, had snowfall warnings, all set to lapse by 8am today.

A heavy dumping of snow blanketed the Lake Tekapo township overnight Thursday. Photo / George Heard

Magwala said the snowfall would likely linger and take time to melt with cloud cover expected about the South Island today.

“Other than that, there will be occasional showers on most of the North Island, especially upper and eastern areas, with some occasional showers in the Canterbury and Otago regions.”

The North Island was also expected to see some snow, with a snowfall warning for the Desert Rd (SH1) for between 5am and 3pm.

NZTA Waka Kotahi has warned drivers to expect dangerous conditions on the roads during the next five days.

“Please take extra care...our crews will be ploughing, gritting and applying CMA, but please slow down and drive with extra care.”

Queenstown Lakes District Council warned, as of 7.45pm last night, Crown Range Rd drivers would need tyre chains.

“Please follow the Variable Message Systems (VMS) board and road crew instructions.

“The road is open, but the conditions are difficult to drive in. We’ll update this status as things progress.”

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.