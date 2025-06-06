A polar blast hitting the country is bringing monster waves, frigid temperatures and a fresh dumping of snow.
“In simple terms, it’s going to be real cold,” MetService meteorologist Samkelo Magwala told the Herald.
A cold wave from the Southern Ocean has led to roadsnowfall warnings on multiple mountain passes, heavy snow down as far as 300m, gales and 6m swells in the Cook Strait.
Interislander and Bluebridge have cancelled all sailings today. Bluebridge has also cancelled a sailing for tomorrow morning, with a heavy swell warning in place until 6am Sunday for the coast around Wellington.
❄️Frosty morning incoming! Cold air is sticking around overnight and into tomorrow, with minimum temperatures near or below freezing in many places. Even daytime highs will struggle to climb out of the single digits! 🥶
MetService forecast snow in the morning in Christchurch down to 500m, which could leave a light dusting on the Port Hills where the highest point is 573m at Coopers Knob.
An orange heavy snowfall warning for inland Canterbury overnight had also prompted warnings for the rest of the day, with MetService saying the dumping could create travel disruptions and damage to trees and powerlines.
“Snow will continue to fall over the mountains and surrounding areas throughout the day,” MetService said.
Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, Arthur’s Pass and Porters Pass, both SH73, Haast Pass, SH6, Lindis Pass, SH8, the Crown Range Rd, Milford Rd, SH94, and the Dunedin to Waitai Highway, SH1, had snowfall warnings, all set to lapse by 8am today.
Magwala said the snowfall would likely linger and take time to melt with cloud cover expected about the South Island today.
“Other than that, there will be occasional showers on most of the North Island, especially upper and eastern areas, with some occasional showers in the Canterbury and Otago regions.”
The North Island was also expected to see some snow, with a snowfall warning for the Desert Rd (SH1) for between 5am and 3pm.
NZTA Waka Kotahi has warned drivers to expect dangerous conditions on the roads during the next five days.
“Please take extra care...our crews will be ploughing, gritting and applying CMA, but please slow down and drive with extra care.”
Queenstown Lakes District Council warned, as of 7.45pm last night, Crown Range Rd drivers would need tyre chains.