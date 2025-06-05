More snow on the way 🌨️



Heavy snow is possible down to around 400m from Queenstown Lakes to Kaikōura over the coming days.



Most places will feel a chill on the air through the weekend too!



Keep up to date: https://t.co/HZ2TSD5rV7 pic.twitter.com/5lUota4ujw — MetService (@MetService) June 4, 2025

A heavy snow warning has been issued for Central Otago and Canterbury, south of the Rangitata River from 9am until midnight.

“Expect 15 to 25cm of snow to settle above 500m, with lesser amounts down to 300m,” MetService said.

“Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines [are] possible. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.”

MetService said residents should prepare for possible power outages.

“If you must travel, drive cautiously, and ensure you have snow chains, sleeping bags, warm clothing and emergency items.”

A heavy snow watch is also in place for Canterbury, north of the Rangitata River and southern Marlborough from 4pm until 8am tomorrow.

“Heavy snow [is] possible to 400m.”

Temperatures are also forecast to plummet across much of the South Island with some parts falling below 0C overnight.

Lyden said Wānaka was forecast to be the coldest part of the country today, tomorrow and Sunday.

“Low temperatures on Saturday of -3C, lows on Sunday down to -6C and Monday morning -5C,” he said.

“The high temperatures are also going to be very low. Saturday is looking at a high temperature of 3C and Sunday is looking at a high temperature of 2C.”

According to MetService forecasts, Queenstown will only reach a high of 6C today and a low of -2C, and a high of 4C and a low of -4C tomorrow.

Invercargill will hit a high of 7C and a low of 0C today, while Christchurch will only reach 8C today and fall to a low of 2C.

A series of road snowfall warnings are forecast to begin for all alpine passes from early this afternoon.

Snow has also been forecast to fall on the Dunedin to Waitati Highway from 10am until 10pm.

In the North Island, southerly-fuelled 6m waves are expected to batter the Wairarapa coastline on Friday and Saturday.