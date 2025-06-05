Advertisement
Ōpōtiki hero Chase Gage saves horse from Waioeka River flood in dramatic rescue

Cherie Howie
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Chase Gage borrowed his stepdaughter's horse Kotiro to rescue a tethered horse stranded at times up to its neck in Waioeka River floodwaters. Video / Radio 1XX Newsroom, Georgina Hudson

He was surrounded by swift, brown and rising floodwaters, riding a horse he barely knew and guiding a second he’d just cut free from neck-deep water, but Chase Gage never felt any fear.

“Nah”, the Waioeka Pa dad said when the Herald asked if he was afraid during his dramatic

