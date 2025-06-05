“I just got a phone call from the uncle, because we’re quite known for horses around Ōpōtiki … he said, ‘There’s a horse stuck in the flood’, and I was just, ‘Oh s***, I won’t be long’.”
Stopping on the way to borrow Kotiro - who was paddocked nearby – Gage arrived about 7.30am to discover he’d have to ride through 100m of floodwaters to reach the stranded horse.
Clad in shorts and singlet, with a pouched knife and riding bareback, he set off to help as others watched and filmed on their phones from dry land.
“Yeah, she was quite flooded … but I just knew straight away I’ll be able to get there.
“As soon as I’d seen the horse I knew, f***, just get in there and beat the next [rise in water] or high tide, just get to that horse and cut the rope.”
Despite the rain, it wasn’t cold, he said.
“The river was actually quite warm, and the body heat from the horse kept me warm.”
Asked what was going through his mind during the roughly 20-minute rescue, Gage laughed.
“Oh, just get to the horse, just ride the current. [And] I had another plan if my plan wasn’t gonna go to plan – just go with the current and just swim on the angle, and don’t panic.”
When he and Kotiro, which he’d only ridden once before, eventually reached the stranded horse, the post it was tied to was submerged. The animal was stranded on a patch of land with water depths ranging from waist to neck-high, Gage said.