Emergency services have been called to Lewis Pass Rd after someone is feared to have been swept away in the Boyle River.

A search is under way after a person is feared to have been swept away in the Boyle River in Canterbury this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to Lewis Pass Rd about 2pm after concerns that someone may have been swept into the river.

“This is unconfirmed,” a spokesperson said.

“A Search and Rescue team are co-ordinating the response and a helicopter has been deployed to the area.”