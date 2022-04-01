Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Bruce Cotterill: The Cup is gone — now let's not lose our tourism industry

7 minutes to read
The loss of our tourism industry over the past two years has hit our economy and our people hard. Photo / Mike Scott

The loss of our tourism industry over the past two years has hit our economy and our people hard. Photo / Mike Scott

NZ Herald
By Bruce Cotterill

OPINION:

I'm disappointed about the America's Cup. I don't mind admitting that I enjoyed the hoop-la of the event — the crowds, the racing and the unbridled pride that came with it. Every time we've

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.