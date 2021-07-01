Almost 2000 Rotorua homes lose power after car hits powerpole

Emergency services attend the scene where a car crashed into a powerpole. Photo / Supplied

Almost 2000 homes have lost power in Rotorua after a car crashed into a powerpole tonight.

Emergency services are attending the single vehicle crash that occurred just before 9pm on Springfield Rd, which has left a powerpole almost on its side and surrounding areas without power.

Affected areas include Springfield, Atiamuri, Kapenga, Ngakuru, Matipo Heights, Ngongotaha Valley, Pomare and Tihiotonga - totalling 1991 homes so far.

Police said one person was reportedly injured but the level of their injuries was unknown.

The crash site, which was between Douglas St and Regent St along Springfield Rd, was cordoned off.

