Alleged thieves use car to smash into Northland petrol station

Caught on CCTV: A car is used to smash through a petrol station in Ruakākā, before alleged thieves rush inside. Video / Supplied

Caught on CCTV: A car is used to smash through a petrol station in Ruakākā, before alleged thieves rush inside. Video / Supplied

Police are hunting a group of alleged thieves who used a vehicle to smash their way in to a Northland petrol station.

Officers were called to the GAS Bream Bay petrol station in Ruakākā, Whāngārei, about 12.30am today after the alarm went off.

CCTV security video shows a yellow car slowly backing towards the entrance of the petrol station - before it suddenly speeds up and smashes into the glass doors.

It then speeds forward as five people dressed in hooded jumpers run inside the store. The driver also joins them afterwards.

The petrol station was closed at the time and no staff members were at the premises.

The robbery happened at the GAS Bream Bay petrol station in Ruakākā. Image / Supplied

Co-owner Chris Elavia said early this morning that they had been at the store since about 10 minutes after the alarm went off.

"They were long gone by then. They were only here for about two minutes," he told the Herald.

"We've been cleaning up ourselves. The whole new aluminium joinery is gone and there's massive damage. But we're still here."

The thieves made off within nothing but cigarettes, Elavia said.

"The till was locked in the back - the till was empty."

He said the group arrived in up to three vehicles.

He and other staff had worked to clear the debris left behind and had decided to remain open to customers this morning.

A car is seen smashing into the GAS Bream Bay petrol station. Image / Supplied

By about 5am, everything had been cleaned up and back to normal - save for the gaping hole in the shop's front entrance.

Elavia said this was only the second incident at the station in the eight years he has co-owned it.

"It's a part of life to be honest. It is a bit difficult, but we are okay."

He said the only positive in the situation was that no one was hurt.