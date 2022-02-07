Alleged killer and victim named after suppression ends

Ameria Prunella Roha Charlene Whatuira. Photo / Supplied

The Dunedin hairdresser and the woman she allegedly killed can now be named after a suppression order lapsed this morning.

Naomi Lee Morrison, 43, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 41-year-old Ameria Prunella Roha Charlene Whatuira at a previous hearing before the High Court at Dunedin.

The case was called today and both Crown and defence made no argument to maintain suppression.

In September, police said they had concerns for Whatuira after she had been reported missing.

The woman, who went by the name "Mia", had not been seen since August and could be "anywhere in the South Island", they said at the time.

Morrison was charged almost immediately after the woman's body was found at a Glenleith property on October 8.

However, according to charging documents the alleged murder took place more than two months earlier.

The scene where the victim's body was found is a secluded area of dense bush and is rough and difficult to access.

A neighbouring resident said the owner of the property was overseas and it had been rented for some time.

A 47-year-old woman, who has interim name suppression, has also been charged as an accessory to murder.

She allegedly assisted Morrison in "disposing of evidence" in a bid to help her avoid arrest.

She will be back in court this month.

Morrison was remanded in custody to appear again in April.