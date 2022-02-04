Connor Whitehead was shot dead at a teenage party in Christchurch in November.

Bail has been refused for a 32-year-old Burnside man charged with the murder of a teenager at a Guy Fawkes night shooting incident in the Christchurch suburb of Casebrook.

Joshua David Craig Smith, a concrete worker, applied for bail when he appeared by video-link in the High Court at Christchurch on Thursday. Justice Rob Osborne heard submissions from defence counsel James Rapley QC, and Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes.

He issued his reserved decision on Friday afternoon, refusing bail and remanding Smith in custody to a case review hearing on February 19.

Smith has been in custody since his arrest on a charge of murdering 16-year-old Connor Whitehead, who was shot in an incident at a teenage party gathering.

Smith is one of five people charged with murder or with being an accessory after the fact.

All have pleaded not guilty and their trial has been set for May 2023.

Restrictions imposed under the Bail Act prevent details of discussion at bail hearings being reported.