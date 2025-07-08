Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

South Island giant moa de-extinction plans: Sir Peter Jackson teams up with Colossal Biosciences

Kurt Bayer
By
South Island Head of News·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Sir Peter Jackson is backing de-extinction plans to bring the South Island giant moa back from the dead. Video / Colossal Biosciences

A groundbreaking genetic engineering project, backed by movie director Sir Peter Jackson and iwi Ngāi Tahu, is aiming to bring the extinct South Island giant moa back from the dead.

Work on the dramatic Jurassic Park-style de-extinction scheme is under way, the Herald has learned.

Archaeologists have already visited caves

