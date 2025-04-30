Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

The reality behind the gene-edited dire wolf

By Veronika Meduna
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

One of de-extinction company Colossal Biosciences' "dire wolf" pups at three months. Photo / Colossal

One of de-extinction company Colossal Biosciences' "dire wolf" pups at three months. Photo / Colossal

When a snow-white wolf appeared on a recent cover of Time magazine, billed as the resurrection of the fabled and long-extinct dire wolf, the response was swift.

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based US$10 billion (NZ$17.03b) de-extinction company, had succeeded in reconstructing a genome of the dire wolf using ancient DNA from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener