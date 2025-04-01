Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

NZ’s glaciers shrink and retreat at alarming rate

By Veronika Meduna
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Lauren Vargo against an aerial view of Hooker Glacier near Aoraki/Mt Cook. Photos / NIWA / Rebekah Parsons-King; Veronika Meduna

Lauren Vargo against an aerial view of Hooker Glacier near Aoraki/Mt Cook. Photos / NIWA / Rebekah Parsons-King; Veronika Meduna

Nearly a third. That’s the amount of ice lost from New Zealand’s glaciers since 2000. Almost 300. That’s the number of individual glaciers that have vanished forever since we started monitoring them regularly about half a century ago.

According to a recent global assessment, New Zealand ranks third after the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener