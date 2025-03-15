Advertisement
How NZ science is helping Easter Island flower again

By Andrea Graves
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Sophora toromiro could be about to return to Easter Island. Photo / supplied / Consultaplantas

Is there a more enigmatic island than Rapa Nui (Easter Island), deforested and depopulated and studded with giant stone statues? We know it transformed from palm-clad to treeless within a few centuries, but the nature of its path there – while undoubtedly due to humans and their behaviours and accompaniments

