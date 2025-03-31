Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Oh my, godwits: Michele Hewitson on birdman Keith Woodley

New Zealand Listener
11 mins to read

‘Shorebird salesman’ Keith Woodley has spent more than three decades raising awareness of the miraculous migratory birds that find a safe haven near his doorstep.

Keith Woodley, the manager of the Pūkorokoro Miranda Shorebird Centre in the Firth of Thames, has lived and worked right next door to the centre doing bird-related things for almost 32 years. Here are 800ha of intertidal flats. He lives on his own but he has thousands of neighbours when bar-tailed godwits, red knots and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener