Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

Longline to extinction: The Kiwi scientists raising the red flag for subantarctic albatrosses

New Zealand Listener
11 mins to read

Kath Walker and Graeme Elliott, pictured on Antipodes Island with a male wandering albatross, have spent 32 summers and counting charting the populations of birds on subantarctic islands. Photo / supplied

Kath Walker and Graeme Elliott, pictured on Antipodes Island with a male wandering albatross, have spent 32 summers and counting charting the populations of birds on subantarctic islands. Photo / supplied

Sometimes, the most inspiring stories in nature come not from the critters themselves, but from the folk who spend their lives doing their darnedest to save them. This is one such story, one that charts more than three decades in the lives of two extraordinary New Zealanders – Kath Walker

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener