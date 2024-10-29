Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Business

Why drones are being warmly embraced in Antarctica

By Veronika Meduna
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Spy in the cold: Drone-based remote-sensing technology is now making it easier to monitor landscape-scale environmental change far away from research stations. Photo / supplied

Spy in the cold: Drone-based remote-sensing technology is now making it easier to monitor landscape-scale environmental change far away from research stations. Photo / supplied

Imagine Antarctica and your mind probably goes monochrome. But now that the sun is peeking over the horizon again, bright spots of colour emerge from the ice as the continent’s miniature meadows of mosses and lichens reawaken.

Antarctic mosses are extremophiles. They survive six months of darkness and frozen conditions

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener