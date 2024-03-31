Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

NZ scientists sharpen tools as bird flu draws closer

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
The H5N1 virus strain was discovered in Europe in 2020 and spread by migratory birds around the globe. Photo / Getty Images

The H5N1 virus strain was discovered in Europe in 2020 and spread by migratory birds around the globe. Photo / Getty Images

Using the genetic contents of toilet flushings to monitor the prevalence of viruses was a striking Covid-era achievement. Similar techniques may help detect the arrival of highly pathogenic bird flu, which recently landed on our

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener