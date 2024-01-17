Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / World

Melting moments: Scientists look to the past to gauge how sensitive West Antarctica is to 2°C of warming

By Veronika Meduna
11 mins to read
Tipping point: Ocean warming around Antarctica is accelerating the melting of ice shelves which buttress the continent and help to slow sea-level rise. Photo / Getty Images

Tipping point: Ocean warming around Antarctica is accelerating the melting of ice shelves which buttress the continent and help to slow sea-level rise. Photo / Getty Images

Looking out from the lounge window at Scott Base, you can trace a line where Antarctica’s largest ice shelf meets the frozen ocean. Solid waves rise at this juncture between sea ice and the much

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rhythm of the ice

Latest from The Listener