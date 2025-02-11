Home / The Listener / Life

Spreading death: The devastating impact of avian flu on a remote island

By Kerrie Waterworth
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

New Zealand has so far avoided the strain of avian influenza causing mass mortalities of wild birds and mammals around the world. But geographic isolation was not enough protection for one biodiversity hotspot.

The subantarctic island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic Ocean is about as remote as you can get. About 2000km east of the southern tip of South America, 1500km from Antarctica and 1400km from its nearest neighbour, the Falkland Islands, it is an exposed part of

