From takeaway bars to beach cleanups: Iconic NZ poster gets a makeover to tackle plastic pollution

By Dionne Christian
Online editor·New Zealand Listener·
7 mins to read

The iconic New Zealand Seafood poster (left) has been reimagined to inspire a new volunteers to help Sustainable Coastlines remove plastic from beaches. Photos / Getty Images / supplied

Somewhere in New Zealand, someone is waiting for fish and chips.

Maybe they’re leaning on the counter, watching the fryer bubble, or perhaps they’re flicking through a pile of old fishing and boating magazines. Either way, they glance up – and there it is on the wall: The New Zealand poster.

