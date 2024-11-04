Unsustainable: The rise of greenwashing in New Zealand - and why we need tougher rules

Home / The Listener / New Zealand

‘Derived from nature” … “Good for the planet” … “Made from plants, not plastic” … “Compost me” …

Such words used to stand out on supermarket shelves for their rarity: products in muted, earthy-toned packaging in a sea of brightly coloured brands wrapped in plastic.

Now, they’re the norm. From compostable courier bags to “better” detergents, we’re awash in green claims. Marketers know that to brand goods as “environmentally friendly” or “sustainable” gives them a competitive advantage. But how is

Behind the labels

