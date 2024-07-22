Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Sustainable minerals key to clean energy revolution success

By Andrea Graves
4 mins to read
A delicate balance is needed between conservation and extracting minerals for clean energy. Photo / Getty Images

A delicate balance is needed between conservation and extracting minerals for clean energy. Photo / Getty Images

Compared with ancient humans, we have an inordinate amount of stuff. We are obsessed with possessions and infrastructure. Every skerrick that doesn’t grow on Earth’s surface is extracted from underground. There’s no free ride for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener