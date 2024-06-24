Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Business

How green chemistry will help us move away from fossil fuels

By Andrea Graves
3 mins to read
Grape marc (stems, skins and seeds) can be used as a base for bioplastics and gel films for food packaging. Photo / Getty Images

Grape marc (stems, skins and seeds) can be used as a base for bioplastics and gel films for food packaging. Photo / Getty Images

There’s more to a barrel of oil than meets the eye. It’s not only an energy source but also the raw material for almost all our chemical products: fertilisers, pesticides, plastics, glues, paints, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener