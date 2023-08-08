Home / The Listener / Business
NZ startup’s quest to make fossil fuel alternative with nuclear fusion reactor

By Peter Griffin

“I don’t know if I said this at the start, but we’re building a nuclear fusion reactor,” Ratu Mataira tells me midway through a tour of the nondescript Wellington warehouse that serves as headquarters of

