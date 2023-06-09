Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Tackling ‘puny’ emissions could inspire global economic shifts needed

By Greg Dixon
3 mins to read
Given our gross emissions contributed just 0.17% of the world’s total, what’s the point of us leading the way? Photo / Getty Images

Given our gross emissions contributed just 0.17% of the world’s total, what’s the point of us leading the way? Photo / Getty Images

Here’s a reality check: Aotearoa has, so far, achieved very little in reducing its greenhouse-gas emissions. Although total emissions right now are slightly down from a peak in 2005, both gross and net emissions (the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener