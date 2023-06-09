Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Record-breaking weather means big change on the way for NZ, expert says

By Greg Dixon
2 mins to read
February’s Cyclone Gabrielle brought rainfall of 300-400mm with wind gusts of 140km/h or more during the storm’s three-day rolling maul. Photo / Getty Images

February’s Cyclone Gabrielle brought rainfall of 300-400mm with wind gusts of 140km/h or more during the storm’s three-day rolling maul. Photo / Getty Images

The year 2023 has already been a year of extremes. Auckland saw its wettest month on record in January, with the central city recording 539mm of rain, smashing the previous monthly record of 420mm from

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener