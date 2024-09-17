Advertisement
Orange Ohinemuri a wake-up call on historic mining waste

By Andrea Graves
Science writer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Orange river: A few kilometres from the Ohinemuri lies a substantial riverside impoundment of toxic mining remnants. Photo / Waikato Regional Council

Long ago, the Ohinemuri River gauged out the Karangakahe Gorge, between Waihi and Paeroa, on its way to the Waihou, which flows into the Firth of Thames. Last month, the Ohinemuri became “the orange river”.

