All lanes open after Southern Motorway smash caused severe gridlock

All southbound lanes are now open following an accident south of Greenlane which saw motorists facing a 7km crawl through central Auckland.
The crash, which occurred in a left lane about midday, prompted Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) to warn of delays from Spaghetti Junction through to Greenlane, with traffic heading southbound on the motorway affected.
At the time, a live traffic map showed motorists banked up back to Victoria Park Tunnel, at least 7km away from the initial crash.
Just before 1pm, Waka Kotahi announced all lanes were now open, but advised motorists to allow extra time as the congestion eased.