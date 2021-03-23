All lanes open after Southern Motorway smash caused severe gridlock

A live traffic map shows traffic banked up for kilometres across the central Auckland motorway network. Image / Google Maps

All southbound lanes are now open following an accident south of Greenlane which saw motorists facing a 7km crawl through central Auckland.

The crash, which occurred in a left lane about midday, prompted Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency) to warn of delays from Spaghetti Junction through to Greenlane, with traffic heading southbound on the motorway affected.

UPDATE 12:25PM

Tow services are working to clear this crash, however delays remain southbound from Spaghetti Jctn to Greenlane. Allow extra time. ^TPhttps://t.co/or8s4qwcui — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) March 23, 2021

At the time, a live traffic map showed motorists banked up back to Victoria Park Tunnel, at least 7km away from the initial crash.

Just before 1pm, Waka Kotahi announced all lanes were now open, but advised motorists to allow extra time as the congestion eased.