Dan Carter has teamed with Unicef to raise money to provide clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific. Video / Supplied

Dan Carter has teamed with Unicef to raise money to provide clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific. Video / Supplied

All Black cult hero Stephen Donald and his kicking boots return to Eden Park on Friday night.

But this time he will be lining up shots to help out former team-mate Dan Carter's push for charity; not landing the Rugby World Cup-winning penalty he slotted a decade ago after a gutted Carter was forced out of the tournament with injury.

Carter scored 1598 points for the All Blacks team over 12 years and 112 tests - and now he has an even loftier goal.

This week Carter will return to Eden Park and attempt to complete 1598 goal kicks in 24 hours - non-stop.

It is part of a charitable push from his DC-10 Fund which has teamed with Unicef to raise money to provide clean water and sanitation for children in the Pacific.

And he won't be trying to reach the fete on his own - revealing a cast of high profile supporters and potential super-subs including Dondald.

"I'll have some there to spur me on and some footy mates to kick a goal or two," Carter told the Herald on Sunday.

"Stephen Donald will be there and he might have to sub in again if I get injured like I was for the 2011 World Cup."

Donald was a notable absence from the All Blacks' squad which started the 2011 Rugby World Cup, dropped in favour of Colin Slade.

But when injuries force out Carter, Slade and then the latter's replacement Aaron Cruden during the cup final; Donald came on and kicked a crucial penalty in the 8-7 win over France.

Other ring-ins include former All Blacks Richie McCaw and Mils Muliaina, Olympic sailor Blair Tuke and former Black Ferns star Anna Richards.

"I have been training for seven months, and a couple of days ago I kicked for six hours straight. I managed to kick 800, but I was going at quite a pace," Carter said.

"I am trying to kick 1598 in 24 hours, which is how many test points I scored for the All Blacks.

"I am big on numbers and that is a special one for me."

Money raised by Dan Carter's Kickathon will help fund the Unicef Wash programme. Photo / Unicef

Carter has been a Unicef ambassador for seven years and has seen first-hand the work of the charity overseas.

"One project I was particularly passionate about was the Wash project, which provides clean water, sanitation and good hygiene into the Pacific islands," he said.

"This Kickathon links the two things I am passionate about, which is helping children and rugby."

Carter, dad to Marco, 9, Fox, 6, Rocco, 3, and Cruz, 10 months, said he wanted to level the playing field for other children.

"Clean water is something we take for granted here, and we see our neighbours Kiribati where only 30 per cent of the schools have bathrooms.

"As a dad, I see how lucky my family is to live the lives we do but it's not like that for all children around the world."

Carter's sons have helped with his training, collecting kicked balls and setting up balls on kicking tees for more shots at goal.

They will be supporting their dad at the Kickathon which starts at 7pm on Thursday, April 7.

"They will come down after school."

Carter said "they actually all love soccer - that is their sport of choice".

Dan Carter demonstrates his kicking technique at Eden Park ahead of the Unicef Kickathon on Friday. Photo / Andrew Cornaga

To reach his goal, Carter said he will have to kick a ball over the uprights every minute.

There will be an official keeping score, and the event will be live-streamed.

"It is going to be pretty gruelling, so I'll kick most from right under the goal to preserve my legs.

"If someone makes a crazy donation and asks for a corner or banana kick I'll see what I can do."

Carter said when the pain sets in he will try to get into a meditative state.

"Kicking is my happy place, but kicking after that period of time is hard going," he said.

"When it gets tough I'll be thinking of all the good things we can do with the money raised."

• Visit dancarter.com/kickathon to watch live or donate.

• Supporters can also text 'WASH' to 2662 to make an instant $3 donation to Unicef.