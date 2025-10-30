Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Crews battle fire at old Fitzherbert Tavern in Palmerston North, residents told to stay inside

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Black smoke was seen rising from the fire at old Fitzherbert Tavern and across the Palmerston North sky.

Black smoke was seen rising from the fire at old Fitzherbert Tavern and across the Palmerston North sky.

Fire crews are at the scene of a large blaze at a former tavern in Palmerston North.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said in a statement that emergency services were responding to the fire at the old Fitzherbert Tavern on Ferguson St, which began about 5.15pm.

There are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save