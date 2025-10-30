“If you live nearby, close your windows and doors and stay inside if possible to avoid the smoke.”

Police said officers were notified about 5.20pm of the fire.

An emergency alert has been issued for Palmerston North residents advising them to stay inside following a fire in the centre city.

“Police are in attendance, with cordons in place around the area,” a spokesperson said.

“Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible and expect delays.”

An emergency alert has been issued for city residents asking them to stay inside and close all windows and doors, and consider turning off air conditioning and heat pumps.

Photos and videos from the scene show a large plume of black smoke spewing from the abandoned pub.

The pub, once popular with students, closed down in 2008.

In 2003, 19-year-old student William Cranswick, who had been at the bar with his friends, died after an off-duty staff member suggested a game of bullrush.

Mr Cranswick was knocked unconscious during the game and died two days later.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.