Shortland Street fans mourn Cleo Atwell after character killed off

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Shortland Street character Cleo Atwell was killed at the end of Wednesday night's episode. Photo / Shortland Street

Fans of Shortland Street are sharing their sorrow after popular character Cleo Atwell was killed by being thrown off the hospital’s roof.

Doctors pronounced her dead during Wednesday’s episode. The death was later confirmed in social media posts from the show’s official accounts.

“Remembering Cleo Atwell,” one post said,

