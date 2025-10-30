“We will miss you, Cleo, such a sad ending,” one said, while others were caught off-guard by the death.

Madeleine McCarthy, who played Atwell, also left a comment on one of the posts.

“This is so weird seeing my own funeral cover😭," she wrote.

She also gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at some of her final scenes, including the makeup applied to her and an action shot of her fall.

Actor Madeleine McCarthy shared pictures of her final scene on Shortland Street. Photo / Instagram, Madeleine McCarthy

Atwell, a junior surgeon, had been a leading character on the soap for less than a year, first appearing in February.

Meet Cleo, arriving soon at #ShortlandStreet Posted by Shortland Street on Tuesday 26 November 2024

She soon became a fan favourite, spending plenty of screen time with her friend Poppy, played by Tessa Rao, and her mentor Drew McCaskill, played by Ben Barrington.

Shortland Street also posted a montage of some of Cleo and Poppy’s best moments, showing their strong bond.

SPOILERS

Atwell’s final scene involved a big argument with Hendrix Colson, another doctor at the hospital.

In the heated confrontation she told Hendrix she knew about his previous behaviour, which resulted in an ex-girlfriend taking out a restraining order against him.

She threatened to tell Poppy, who had been in a relationship with Hendrix, about his behaviour and said there were photos, videos and recordings of his previous abuse.

Hendrix then hit her in the face, for which she thanked him, saying she could now “do you for assault”.

Hendrix then picked her up and threw her off the roof before doctors, including Drew and Hendrix, tried unsuccessfully to save her.

