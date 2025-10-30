Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

New Zealand woman Karla Anne Drescher dies in Thailand hotel room

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A 47-year-old NZ woman found dead in her hotel room in Phuket has been named by her family as Karla Anne Drescher. Photo / LinkedIn

A 47-year-old NZ woman found dead in her hotel room in Phuket has been named by her family as Karla Anne Drescher. Photo / LinkedIn

The son of the 47-year-old Kiwi woman found dead in her hotel room while holidaying in Thailand has paid tribute to her, as he urgently works to bring her body home.

Local media reported a woman was found unresponsive on her bed with no signs of injury or struggle this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save