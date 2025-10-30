In another tribute post, she was remembered for her “beautiful smile”.
Drescher’s son, Travis Deveraux, 21, said he started to worry about her when he didn’t receive a text message for multiple days, news.com.au reported.
He said they would typically talk several times a day.
“Sadly, the way I found out was very wrong,” Deveraux told news.com.au.
“[I received] no contact from police or anyone … [I was] worried about her as she messages me every day, [but] she didn’t reply for 2 days so I called her hotel where she was staying and they said ‘have the police not contacted you? Sadly she has passed’.”
Local police officers in Phuket were called to the hotel about 2.45pm after reports from staff.
Police Lieutenant Phirawat Yodtor said forensic investigators and a doctor were immediately dispatched.
Police confirmed to Phuket News that the dead woman was a New Zealand national.
According to the outlet, Karon police said several prescription medications, including antidepressants, as well as two cocktail glasses and three open bottles of alcoholic beverages, were found in her room.
A preliminary forensic report suggested a reaction between the alcohol and medication possibly led to respiratory failure, officers said.