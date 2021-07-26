Airport urges Let's Get Wellington Moving to rethink crossing

An artist impression of the proposed Cobham Drive crossing on State Highway 1. Photo / Let's Get Wellington Moving

Wellington Airport has called for Let's Get Wellington Moving to ditch the idea of a pedestrian crossing on the main route to the terminal.

Consultation closes on Wednesday for a plan to install traffic lights, a crossing, speed bumps and speed restrictions of 50km/h on Ruahine St and 60km/h on Cobham Drive.

The crossing on State Highway 1 is designed to make it safer for walkers and cyclists, but Wellington Airport wants to see an overbridge built instead.

Chief executive Steve Sanderson said the changes will increase congestion and delays for 35,000 daily road users.

"Cobham Drive is a gold standard example of state highway and cycleway design. It is long and straight with four lanes, separated by a wide median strip, and the excellent new cycle path keeps walking and cycling separate from vehicle traffic."

Sanderson said they would like to see a more innovative solution to getting pedestrians across the road.

"They should do the job properly rather than opting for a cheaper solution. This would maximise safety and minimise traffic disruption and is supported by the community.

"Speed bumps, reduced speed limits, and pedestrian crossings will not get Wellington moving. These projects slow Wellington down rather than speeding it up."

Road Transport Forum chief executive Nick Leggett said the crossing would slow the capital down.

"The reality of this is some of this will slow down traffic. They are talking about spending $1 million for a raised pedestrian crossing with lights for a handful of people who might need to cross this road when there are 35,000 vehicles that use it every day."

Leggett agreed an overbridge should be the preferred option.

"We should do it once, do it right, get a bridge in place and think about the future."