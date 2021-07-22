Wellington weather: Flooding on SH1 as southerly change brings more rain to the region

There are reports of surface flooding around Wellington as wet weather batters the capital. Photo / 123rf

There are reports of surface flooding around Wellington as wet weather batters the capital. Photo / 123rf

The capital is set for more wet weather as a southerly change brings a rain band over Wellington and up to Masterton.

It comes just days after the capital was hit with a "one-in-10-year rainfall event", causing wind damage and surface flooding around the region, and a slip that evacuated several properties in Newlands.

Surface flooding had already been reported in various parts of the Wellington Region on Thursday afternoon, as rain began to batter the capital.

Heads up Welly, that southerly change is right at the door...



Keep track on the Rain Radar at https://t.co/prKU7O2R01 ^MM pic.twitter.com/9DjXY1fDzK — MetService (@MetService) July 22, 2021

Waka Kotahi NZTA has warned of surface flooding on SH1 at the Johnsonville southbound on-ramp, and advised motorists to take extra care, or use an alternative route.

The Mana Station Subway was also experiencing flooding, Metlink advised via Twitter.

Wellington City Council issued a weather warning via Twitter this afternoon, advising residents to report flooding or other weather-related issues to the council.

KPL: We have received reports that Mana Station Subway is experiencing flooding. We are working to resolve this issue — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) July 22, 2021

SH1 JOHNSONVILLE, SOUTHBOUND - SURFACE FLOODING - 3:20PM

There is currently surface flooding on the Johnsonville southbound on-ramp. Please take extra care or use the Newlands on-ramp as an alternative route. ^TH pic.twitter.com/2K1huh9uSr — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) July 22, 2021