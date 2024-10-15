Sixteen hours later, Warren, who was armed with a screwdriver, and four others drove to the Vesty Ave Superette in another stolen car, and jumped the counter.

Warren scratched the victim’s arm in the process before they all then ran outside again, knocking over shelves in the process.

When spoken to by police Warren denied being involved, said he hadn’t cut off his bracelet, and was at home.





‘He’s a robber. That’s what he does’

Warren, now 19, appeared for sentencing before Judge Philip Crayton in the Hamilton District Court today on two charges of aggravated robbery and two of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Discussing the appropriate jail start point with Crown solicitor James Lewis for the first charge, who was pushing for a five-year term, the judge agreed.

“With all due respect to Mr Warren, he’s a robber. That’s what he does and what he has done ... the real question is the extent of credit.”

Lewis submitted he should get a further two-year uplift for the other offending, around 35% in discounts for his guilty plea, youth, and Section 27 and other factors.

‘Act first, think about implications later’

Defence counsel Sacha Nepe pushed for multiple discounts stating Warren was just 18 at the time of the offending and various reports had noted developmental factors including fetal alcohol syndrome and likely ADHD.

His upbringing was marred with both physical and emotional violence which ultimately affected his education.

Hamilton man Tearu Warren, 19, in the dock of the Hamilton District Court today during his sentencing. Photo / Mike Scott.

They were also offences that involved others; it wasn’t something that he initiated and instead would act first and deal with the implications later.

“Never once has he been on his own ... [there’s] lower-end violence but clearly he’s always with others.”

Warren had attended a restorative justice conference with one of the car owners and written a letter of remorse.

She urged the judge to hand down a sentence that wasn’t “too crushing”.

‘You were going to rob these stores’

Judge Crayton found there was planning and weapons involved and said it was simply “good luck” that there were no customers in either of the dairies at the time they ran in.

“It wasn’t just happy chappies; you were going to rob these stores.”

The group stole $4800.26 dollars worth of stock in the first robbery while the value of stolen property was unknown in the second.

It was also clear the victims had been affected both mentally and emotionally and were now worried that it might happen again.

The shop owners were also hit financially, while the car owner was left unable to get around and also out of pocket.

Judge Crayton took a start point of six years and three months before adding another 10% for offending while on release conditions.

He allowed 52% worth of discounts arriving at an end jail term of three years and eight months.

Warren will likely be eligible for parole in March.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for nine years and has been a journalist for 20.











