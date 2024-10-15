Warren, now 19, appeared for sentencing before Judge Philip Crayton in the Hamilton District Court today on two charges of aggravated robbery and two of unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.
Discussing the appropriate jail start point with Crown solicitor James Lewis for the first charge, who was pushing for a five-year term, the judge agreed.
“With all due respect to Mr Warren, he’s a robber. That’s what he does and what he has done ... the real question is the extent of credit.”
Lewis submitted he should get a further two-year uplift for the other offending, around 35% in discounts for his guilty plea, youth, and Section 27 and other factors.
‘Act first, think about implications later’
Defence counsel Sacha Nepe pushed for multiple discounts stating Warren was just 18 at the time of the offending and various reports had noted developmental factors including fetal alcohol syndrome and likely ADHD.
His upbringing was marred with both physical and emotional violence which ultimately affected his education.
They were also offences that involved others; it wasn’t something that he initiated and instead would act first and deal with the implications later.
“Never once has he been on his own ... [there’s] lower-end violence but clearly he’s always with others.”
Warren had attended a restorative justice conference with one of the car owners and written a letter of remorse.
She urged the judge to hand down a sentence that wasn’t “too crushing”.