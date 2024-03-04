Chilling footage shows the moment a Western Springs Caltex worker attempts to flee from a hammer-wielding robber early on Monday morning. Video / Supplied

Police have cordoned off Caltex on West Coast Rd in Glen Eden following an aggravated burglary early this morning.

Officers descended on the West Auckland service station around 12.25am.

The Police Eagle helicopter was also circling the Glen Eden area.

Photos from the scene show the night counter window has been smashed, with the ground in front of the station strewn with glass.

Glass strewn in front of the store after burglars smashed a window at the Caltex this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It’s the latest in a string of petrol station robberies - one Caltex franchise owner has suffered eight robberies since the start of the year across his 11 stores.

The latest was the Western Springs Caltex, which was robbed in broad daylight on Sunday by eight men, some armed with hammers.

Chilling CCTV footage from that incident shows a frightened worker fleeing into a back room and trying to close the door as the men storm the counter.

The worker then activates a fog cannon and the men leave.

Franchise owner Sanjai Bagia said nobody had been injured but it was “only a matter of time”. The incident was worrying because it had happened during the day.

It was the eighth robbery across his 11 stores this year, but the first that had happened in broad daylight.



