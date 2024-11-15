Advertisement
After Government’s abuse apology, can New Zealand churches atone for historical sins?

By Matt Burrows
NZ Herald·
17 mins to read
Abuse survivors say New Zealand churches need to show genuine commitment to reform. Composite photo / 123rf

  • Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has apologised to abuse survivors in state care but many victims of clergy are still looking for answers from New Zealand’s churches.
  • Dr Christopher Longhurst, a survivor of repeated clergy abuse, believes some churches have made a good start, while others have a long way to go.
  • Longhurst and other critics say church power structures are a big part of the problem and survivors need to lead the process for genuine reform.

Content warning: This article discusses sexual abuse.

As the Prime Minister delivered an official state apology this week to the hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders who were abused in care, Dr Christopher Longhurst watched from Parliament’s debating chamber.

While he was left underwhelmed by Christopher Luxon’s speech

