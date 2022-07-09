Act leader David Seymour in February. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour has released Act's first 100 days plan, saying if there was a National-Act government next year National will have to "learn to share" with a more powerful coalition partner than it has had before.

Seymour released the plan before Act's annual conference in Wellington this afternoon, when a further policy announcement is expected.

He said reversing policies was as important as introducing new policies.

Act would demand reversals of Three Waters, the Māori Health Authority, the Public Interest Journalism Fund, the Zero Carbon Act, and Fair Pay Agreements among others.

It also wants to overturn the ban on oil and gas exploration, and repeal the provision for Oranga Tamariki requiring it to consider a child's iwi as the first preference for placing a child.

In most recent polls, Act and National have been on level pegging or just ahead of the Labour-Greens combination – and in some polls Te Pāti Māori has been the kingmaker.

Seymour said a National-Act Government would be different to the arrangements National had known in the past, when it worked with a combination of Act, United Future and the Māori Party. Act would be more powerful than before.

"We won't allow National to lazily roll over Labour's policies like it has in governments gone by. National will need to learn how to share with a larger and more powerful coalition partner than it's had before."

"There's no point beating Labour just to babysit their policies; their bad ideas need to go, and voters deserve to know they're going."

The 100-day plan also calls to reinstate 90-day trials, charter schools and the three strikes policy – all policies which were put in place under the previous National Government, and which it still supports.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has committed to bringing back charter schools, and recently visited one in London.

Act's other 100 day proposals include scrapping the bright line test and reinstating interest deductibility for property investors, and putting in place a flatter tax structure with only two brackets.

Yesterday Seymour also announced a proposal for Inland Revenue to go after gangs' income with the powers it has to compel people and organisations to hand over financial information on their incomes – regardless of the source of the income.

Seymour said forcing the gangs to pay tax on income from illegal activity could be just as effective as police action.

Seymour will speak at the party's conference at Wellington at about 2.30pm.

The guest speaker is Professor Elizabeth Rata, from Auckland University.

Party President Tim Jago and MPs Karen Chhour, Nicole McKee, Brooke van Velden will also speak.

The conference is a low-frills two-hour affair, but the party faithful will also meet tonight for a dinner to mark the 25th anniversary since Act first got into Parliament.

That event was delayed by a year because of Covid-19 lockdowns.