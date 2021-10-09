Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Act party on 25 years in Parliament, the Treaty, vaccination rollout and why they are 'fighting for the underdog'

8 minutes to read
Act leader David Seymour, flanked by MP Nicole McKee (left) and deputy leader Brooke van Velden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Act leader David Seymour, flanked by MP Nicole McKee (left) and deputy leader Brooke van Velden. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Michael Neilson
By: , Michael Neilson

Political reporter, NZ Herald

Act is about to hit 25 years in Parliament, a year on from its most successful election, jumping from one to 10 MPs. Michael Neilson speaks to the party – both past and present –

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.