The tropical cyclone heading toward New Zealand is expected to bring dangerous conditions to the North Island and parts of the South. Video / NZ Herald

North Islanders are being urged to make the most of today to clear gutters, lay sandbags and “calmly and wisely” prepare for Cyclone Gabrielle’s arrival with forecasters warning of heavy rain, storm surges and severe gusts.

Homes and roads could be damaged across the North Island as heavy downpours up to 300mm and severe winds gusting 150km/h are tipped to hit.

People are urged to stay off the water as storm surges and waves between 5m-and-7m are forecast for parts of the northern and eastern coastlines.

They are also asked to stock at least three days’ worth of medicine, water and food and to prepare for possible power and running water outages along with restricted travel conditions.

Evacuation shelters are now being activated in Auckland, while airline passengers are urged to reconsider travelling, and the University of Auckland has shifted its exams online. Some schools plan to close and businesses are also preparing to have staff work from home.

Auckland residents can expect to feel Cyclone Gabrielle’s first effects from Sunday night, with the most severe weather expected on Monday and Tuesday.

Auckland Emergency Management’s Rachel Kelleher called on people not to be complacent.

“We still have sufficient time to prepare, and we ask that people use this time wisely and calmly,” she said.

Cyclone Gabrielle’s exact path and which parts of New Zealand will be hit is not yet known, with more detailed forecasting to be released on Sunday, MetService said.

The @MetService team have a map showing all the various models. It paints a clear picture of where #Gabrielle is tracking.



MetService & WeatherWatch in agreement about storm potential, rainfall, wind speed & areas most impacted.



⚠️MetService Warnings:https://t.co/7xoHnjeNiw

Having trouble visualising 120km/h winds?



🌪 Check out this animation of possible impacts for the different wind speeds associated with various Tropical Cyclone categories.

But based on current modelling, Auckland can expect to be hit hard, with the centre of the storm tracking just east of the city and Northland coast and slamming into the Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne district.

“Wind will be a significant issue. This combined with the saturated ground conditions may cause the downing of trees and powerlines, and travel routes may be impacted,” Auckland Emergency Management (AEM) said.

As much as 300mm of rain is forecast for Aotea Great Barrier Island and north Auckland and 1-200mm for the rest of the region.

MetService said the predicted rainfall levels were serious, with its warning criteria normally being triggered whenever 100mm of rain falls within a 24-hour period over a widespread area.

“Gabrielle is expected to bring 24-hour rain totals of 300mm or more to some areas,” the forecaster said.

Coming so soon after Auckland’s floods, emergency management teams have leapt into preparations and are finalising the locations of defence centres and evacuation shelters for people and pets, Kelleher said.

The locations will be available on the Auckland Emergency Management website when they are confirmed.

Kelleher asked people to check on neighbours, especially the elderly and vulnerable.

She said the impact of this weather system may be different to late January’s flooding and there may be an additional risk from storm surges.

Her team had set up a GetReady website offering tips for homeowners on how to prepare, including tying down loose property, cleaning out spouts and drains and considering moving vulnerable items above flood level and buying sandbags from hardware stores to minimise damage.

Kiwis were also urged to stay off the roads once the storm hits, to avoid going through floodwater and to call 111 only if a life is at risk to ensure the vital helpline is not overloaded with minor jobs.

A further concern in flood-hit Auckland and Coromandel is Gabrielle may cause new slips.

Auckland Council building consents manager Ian McCormick said people should stay out of buildings with red placards and at buildings with yellow placards people should follow the advice on the placard and out of an abundance of caution stay out during the event.

He encouraged people with concerns about their houses to move out until the end of the event.

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, has asked all domestic and international passengers to reconsider travel.

The sandbagging stations will be open from 8am to 8pm (or while stocks last) on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 February at:



📍 East Coast Bays Church, 87 Hastings Road, Mairangi Bay 0630



📍 Glover Park, Glover Road, St Heliers 1071



📍 13-15 Westgate Drive, Westgate 0614

International travellers are advised they will be able to defer travel to a later date without penalties if they choose not to fly due to the threatening weather.

Domestic travellers are being offered similar flexibility for travel to/from and via Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Kerikeri, Whangārei, Rotorua, Taupō, Gisborne, Napier or New Plymouth, up to and including Friday, February 17.

Auckland Transport executive general manager Stacey van der Putten said 15 roads were currently closed across the region.

The team are also publishing an “extensive list of roads” they know are vulnerable to flooding and strong winds, she said.

Auckland Secondary Schools Principals’ Association president and Orewa College principal Greg Pierce said some schools may close on Monday and Tuesday.

His school, for instance, sat at sea level and was prone to flooding so his team would make a call on Sunday evening about whether students would stay home and study online, he said.

Lines company Vector in Auckland and power suppliers across the North Island have asked people who use medical equipment that relies on electricity to alert them know immediately if they suffer a power outage.

“We would like to reassure Aucklanders that we are ready and have made preparations including moving replacement equipment, such as poles, closer to where they may be needed, cancelling some planned outages next week, and placing our crews on standby,” a Vector spokesperson said.

As well as using sandbags there are lots of other ways to protect your property. Here are the things you can do to make your place safer when the storm hits

Countdown has also said it began stocking its North Island stores earlier this week to ensure there were enough essential supplies.

There were also reports yesterday of hardware stores staying busy with shoppers buying torches, lanterns, camping stoves and matches.

Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty said he had been given an assurance that Civil Defence and Emergency Management (CDEM) teams and other organisations across the country will keep Kiwis informed with regular storm updates.

The MetService website and social media pages are the go-to sources for weather updates, McAnulty said.

Waka Kotahi, meanwhile, will be providing road and transport updates, while local CDEMs will give local updates in each of their districts.

To keep track of national alerts, people should check the NZ Civil Defence pages.