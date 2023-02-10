Cyclone Gabrielle: Auckland Airport has blankets ready in case passengers stranded

Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle could be one of the most serious storms to hit New Zealand this century. Video / NZ Herald / Niwa / Windy

Auckland Airport has supplies of blankets, water, snack food and essentials in case travellers are stranded by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Thousands of passengers at the airport were hit by flooding which inundated the international terminal a fortnight ago and many were forced to spend an uncomfortable night there, trapped by the flood waters.

Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui said every part of the airport system was hard at work ahead of the cyclone to make sure its people and operations were ready to safely manage the predicted bad weather, forecast to hit from Sunday.

“The information we have at this stage is that Cyclone Gabrielle is going to be a high-wind, high-rainfall event, without a repeat of the extreme flooding we experienced. While we are hopeful of limited disruption to travellers’ journeys, we are leaving absolutely nothing to chance with preparations under way for all scenarios to ensure their safety,” she said.

Besides supplies inside the terminal, outdoors, the company has sandbags, sucker trucks and pumps at the ready in the event of flooding. Floodwaters around and inside the terminal were up to 1m deep on January 27.

Air New Zealand is also preparing for the cyclone by offering customers booked to travel to, from or through Auckland, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday February 12 and Friday February 17 flexibility on their fares.

Hurihanganui said another focus before the looming storm was storing or tying down any material across the precinct that could become FOD (foreign object debris) – material that could tumble about or become airborne and create risks on the airfield.

There was building work under way at the airport, and the company had been talking to tenants and construction partners to make sure they were all doing the same thing to keep people safe, especially in places like the terminal forecourts.

“On the airfield, the integrity of the runway and the safe movement of aircraft come first, and our team will be monitoring the airfield continuously throughout the severe weather. If they see any risk of FOD, we will immediately close the runway – something that is standard practice for us regardless of weather conditions,” she said.

The Civil Aviation Authority says any decision to close a runway is up to the airport company.

Hurihanganui warned disruptions could happen at short notice.





“For customers who are wondering about disrupted flight schedules, airlines and their pilots always make decisions about whether or not to fly based on the weather information they have to hand. Over the coming days it’s possible there may be short-notice flight delays or cancellations.”

A fortnight ago problems started when an Air New Zealand aircraft hit landing lights when it touched down.

Travellers who the cyclone may affect are being encouraged to stay up to date with the latest travel information from their airlines.

Airport’s advice for travellers

Check airline websites and travel apps or your email for travel updates from your airlines or travel agent before leaving for the airport

Stay up to date with the latest information on your route to the airport on the Waka Kotahi website or Auckland Transport for updates to the public transport network

Pack any essential medication and a change of clothes in your carry-on baggage just in case your travel is disrupted

Shopping and dining will operate as normal

Auckland Airport car parks and pick-up/drop-off areas remain operational.

For international travellers with accessibility requirements, please use the mobility valet, the dedicated spaces public pick-up/drop-off, the designated spaces in the short-term car park alongside the Novotel, or the bus operating from Car Parks D & E that kneels on request.