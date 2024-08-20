“New Zealand could be doing more to prepare novice drivers, and we think licensing should be looked at as a key component of the upcoming road safety plan.

“We’re not saying it needs a total overhaul, but there’s no harm in looking for areas where we could do better,” Thomsen said.

AA road safety spokesman Dylan Thomsen said the Government should look at driver licensing as a part of its review of its road safety objectives later this year.

The research identified five recommendations for changes to driver licensing in New Zealand:

Extending the learner licence period: most Australian states require a longer learner period, typically 12 months, compared to New Zealand’s six months.

Mandatory supervised driving hours: some countries require learner drivers to complete a certain number of supervised practice hours, but New Zealand does not.

Introducing a hazard perception test: some countries use a test to assess a learner driver’s ability to identify and react to potential hazards on the road.

Zero alcohol limit: Currently only learner drivers under the age of 20 are subject to a zero BAC limit, while all Australian states have a zero limit for learner and restricted drivers regardless of age.

Tougher penalties for traffic offences: in New Zealand, all licence holders accumulate the same number of demerit points but in Australia learner drivers face more severe penalties.

Kiwi motorsport legend and road safety advocate Greg Murphy said he “wholeheartedly” supported the changes.

“The big reason why those stats are as bad as they are is because we don’t set drivers up well to succeed. We set them up to fail.

“So will the Government listen? I hope so.”

Ministry of Transport figures show drivers under 25 were involved in nearly a third of fatal crashes in 2022 - 96 of 337.

They were judged to be responsible for 82 of the crashes.

Motoring legend Greg Murphy says our current licensing system sets learner drivers up to fail. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It has been in a horror show for a very long time.

“My frustration is, why aren’t we doing something when we have so much destruction out there on the roads,” Murphy said.

Murphy said also he wanted to see a review of the current optional defensive driving course, which is available to drivers on restricted licences.

“The defensive driving course, how it’s positioned within the framework needs to be looked at as well, because that’s not working, it is costing [people] a lot of money, but we’re not getting the benefit from it.

“The problem is that all the young drivers are doing it to reduce their restricted licence time, and it’s not a pass or a fail, so it’s just a certificate of participation.”

Murphy said the course was also discriminatory because it is only available to those who can afford it, at $245 through AA.

The current costs for additional safety measures such as driving lessons are a barrier for young drivers that should be addressed, Murphy said.

“The cost is far greater when someone has a crash and either gets injured or gets killed. The cost is horrendous.”

Brake’s NZ director Caroline Perry also supported the recommendations made in the report.

“Young people are still over-represented in crashes so we should be looking at how we can further improve our licensing system and driver training to help reduce deaths and injuries.

“In addition, we need improvements to our roads and roadsides, safe speeds, and safe vehicles as part of the Safe System approach in order to reduce road harm and save families from suffering the devastating consequences of crashes.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown told the Herald he welcomed the AA’s research on driver licensing.

“Robust evidence is critical for informing policy that delivers results,” he said.

“Cabinet has requested advice on New Zealand’s driver licence regime and whether it is fit for purpose, and I have committed to come back with options. The release of this research is timely and will be considered as part of this assessment.”

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.



