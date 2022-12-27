Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay TodayUpdated

Greg Murphy: The bad driving lessons from mum and dad have to stop

Hamish Bidwell
By
4 mins to read
Greg Murphy says advertising campaigns, slogans and lowering speed limits aren't the best ways to address the road toll. Photo / NZME

Greg Murphy says advertising campaigns, slogans and lowering speed limits aren't the best ways to address the road toll. Photo / NZME

Practical, hands-on education is the key to reducing the road toll.

Not advertising campaigns, not slogans and not lowering speed limits.

If Hawke’s Bay and New Zealand drivers are to be saved from themselves, then

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today