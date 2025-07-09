A spinning mill in Napier is set to close after decades of producing high-quality yarn for textiles and knitting.
Design Spun has announced the closure of its mill and dyehouse plant in the industrial suburb of Onekawa.
The closure includes 26 job losses.
Production will ramp down from August31.
The mill has been operating at its current site on Husheer Place for more than 40 years and produces yarn from a variety of wool and fibres, including sheep’s wool, alpaca wool, silk and other natural fibres.
“While the sale means yarn processing will no longer take place at our Napier site, resulting in the loss of jobs for our team, we are proud to have achieved two of our three primary goals,” he said, of the sale of the company’s equipment.
“The equipment’s relocation to Wild Earth Yarns [in Christchurch] ensures yarn production remains in New Zealand and that a local supply option continues to be available.”
The company had hoped to keep operations in Napier to support the staff.
“Our initial preference was a business sale and onsite continuity to enable the executive director’s retirement and exit,” Jackson said.
“Unfortunately, that was not achievable.
“The next best outcome was a plant and equipment sale that would allow the manufacturing capability to remain in New Zealand.”
He said trading conditions had been “very challenging” for New Zealand businesses in recent years.
“While there is strong local sentiment for supporting NZ-made products, many consumers are budget-constrained, and lower-priced imports often prevail.”
Design Spun’s property on Husheer Place is leased and will be retenanted once operations conclude.
The company gave a “heartfelt thanks” to its team, customers, and the Hawke’s Bay community for nearly four decades of support.