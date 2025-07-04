WoolWorks president Nigel Hales takes Finance Minister Nicola Willis (centre) and Tukituki MP Catherine Wedd on a tour through the plant. Photo / NZME

Finance Minister Nicola Willis says there is “huge growth potential” for the wool industry and she is “very hopeful” for the sector after a visit to the country’s largest wool scourer plant in Hawke’s Bay.

Willis visited WoolWorks’ plant on the outskirts of Napier today, where a huge percentage of New Zealand’s wool is cleaned.

Sheep farms have struggled in recent years with low wool prices.

In Hawke’s Bay alone, the number of sheep has dropped from about five million in 1990 to fewer than three million currently.

“It has been tough for the wool industry, but on one level it should make sense that this is an industry that does really well,” Willis said.