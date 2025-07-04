“In a world that is looking for more sustainable products that are healthy, wool is just an awesome natural product that has all sorts of incredible properties that make it better than the plastic and artificial alternatives.”
Willis, who is also the Economic Growth Minister, said government entities now had to include woollen options “in all of their procurement decisions”, such as for carpets or insulation.
Kāinga Ora (Housing NZ) has also agreed to have woollen carpets in its new state homes.
Willis said the Government was also tightening rules to prevent “high-quality” farming land being converted to forestry.
After her visit, which included hearing about innovative ideas to help drive up the price of wool, she said she was “very hopeful for the wool industry”.
She later spoke to business leaders at a lunch event, and visited an apple packhouse and a drinks manufacturer in the region.
“These are all industries that we see huge growth potential for.”